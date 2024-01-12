Mike Perry offers to make Octagon return, fight Nate Diaz at UFC 300: ‘Y’all could bring me back for a little purse’

Former welterweight contender, Mike Perry has campaigned for a return to the Octagon in the form of a UFC 300 clash with fellow promotional alum, Nate Diaz – even going as far as lobbying Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, who appeared less than interested in the floated clash.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, continued his promotional-perfect run in the David Feldman-led BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) back in December.

Winning the inaugural King of Violence title, Michigan native, Mike Perry landed a second round TKO win over former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez due to a corner’s stoppage – adding to a prior knockout win over former middleweight titleholder, Luke Rockhold in Colorado last April in a light heavyweight clash.

As for Diaz, the former lightweight title challenger departed the UFC following a stunning rallying performance against former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson back in 2022, landing a fourth round guillotine choke submission win.

And making a professional boxing debut at a pay-per-view event in August last, Stockton veteran, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to outspoken puncher, Jake Paul in ‘The Lone Star State’.

However, linked with a return to the Octagon in a massive appearance at UFC 300 in April, Diaz, who missed out a monumental UFC 200 card back in 2016, claimed it would be “better” for him to headline this edition of a massive flagship event.

Mike Perry offers to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 300

And according to Flint native, Perry, who has competed 15 times inside the Octagon, he would land himself a small purse to fight Diaz at UFC 300 in April.

“Nate Diaz says there’s no one to fight on UFC 300,” Mike Perry told the above-mentioned, Campbell via phone call on the Overdogs Podcast. “I’m saying me and Nate, y’all could bring me back for a little purse and then throw in the PPV points, and then we could have a great show for UFC 300.”

Immediately shutting down the idea of a bout against Diaz, Campbell urged Perry to lobby the brass over at BKFC to make a fight between himself and The Ultimate Fighter winner.

“I’ve got a better idea,” Campbell said. “Why don’t you f*cking – why don’t you guys talk to f*cking Nate and get him to go over and fight you there.”

Would you like to see Mike Perry fight Nate Diaz in a UFC 300 return?