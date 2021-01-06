UFC welterweight striker, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and his partner, Latory Gonzalez have today welcomed the birth of there first child, a baby boy.



Announcing the new on his official Twitter account, Michigan native, Perry becomes a father for the first time. Offering his thanks to nurses at the Holtz Children’s Hosptial in Miami, Florida, Perry noted how the newborn gave them a brief moment of worry as he “didn’t want to take his first breath” before thanking God for the arrival.



Welcome to the world son — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

Thank you so much to all the ladies who helped at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami the boy gave us a scare when he came out and didn’t want to take his first breath but thank God for our son ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

Among those to congratulate Perry was his most recent opponent, longtime contender, Tim ‘The Dirty Bird’ Means. Featuring at UFC 255 in November, the 29-year-old dropped a unanimous decision defeat to Means, infamously making the Octagon walk echoed by Beyoncé’s single, ‘Halo’. The defeat marked Perry’s first of the year, going 1-1 in 2020 overall following a unanimous judging win of his own over grappler, Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in June.

Hitting the headlines earlier this week, the Flint native posted a worrying video on his official Instagram story of a shattered glass panel on a door, before panning down to reveal a significant laceration to his left leg, with blood pooling around him. In a later video, Perry showed a nurse treating his wound as he lay in a hospital bed, amid an outpouring of comments detailing concern for the stiker’s wellbeing and state of mind.

As for new mother, Gonzalez, she rose to prominance earlier this year as she featured as the sole cornerperson for Perry in his unanimous decision win over the aforenoted Gall in the summer at the UFC Apex facility event, as well as her partner’s loss to Means.

Whilst Perry has yet to be matched for his next Octagon outing, he called for a ‘Christmas wish’ matchup with fan-favourite Ultimate Fighter victor, Nate Diaz in his next bout.