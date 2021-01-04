UFC welterweight Mike Perry has posted a bizarre of himself bleeding next to shattered glass door. The video can be seen below.

After posting the video to his social media, Perry took to Twitter to write a disturbing tweet.

No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2021

Perry even had a number of tweets the previous day warning fans not to approach him and to stay away from him.

Mike Perry said on Twitter “I’m not free, I don’t have time, I don’t wanna talk , don’t care what you have to say, I’m not taking a picture, don’t ask how I’m doing, please leave me alone unless you want to give me money then just give it to me and then you can ask your question.”

He continues “I don’t care, the fans suck, people suck , they crowd your space , they talk trash behind your back, they offer nothing but a waste of time, I like to be left alone with my little family and that’s all I want. I’m just tweeting these to tell y’all to mind your manners.”

He goes on to say “You’re all rude af, and I’m just the messenger. You think you deserve something for watching fights or you think you know how a fighter should act when you never stepped in the ring. Just remember none of you would talk that shit man to man. Your place is on Twitter #RealWorld ”

Fans online are concerned about Mike Perry and his mental health. The UFC have not commented on this bizarre situation and it is unclear what they will do with ‘Platinum’ who is coming off a loss against Tim Means at UFC 255.