Mike Perry has finally revealed who will be in his corner when he fights Tim Means at UFC 255 on Saturday (November 21).

Perry, who was originally set to face Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 shocked the world in October when he claimed to be auctioning off a place in his corner team for his fight on November 21. Middleweight contender Darren Till offered $5000 to join Perry’s corner and even started a GoFundMe to help raise funds.

‘Platinum’ hasn’t been seen in action since he beat Mikey Gall by unanimous decision, snapping a two-fight losing streak at UFC Vegas 4 back in June. For the fight, Perry took the unusual step of opting against having a traditional corner team and instead relying on his girlfriend to give him advice between rounds. He seemed willing to go one step further by inviting a paying stranger to help him out on one of the biggest cards of 2020 before UFC boss Dana White shut down the idea.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani reported yesterday that Perry’s pregnant girlfriend and a long-time pal of ‘Platinum’ would make up the fighters corner team at UFC 255.

“Mike Perry returns this weekend,” Helwani wrote on social media. “His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter. Darren Till did not make the cut.”

Mike Perry returns this weekend.



His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter.



Darren Till did not make the cut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2020

Perry later confirmed he does have a third person helping him prepare for his fight against Means. Unfortunately the unknown person is not allowed into the arena during the event.

“My third is not allowed, he is coming to help with preparation but will not be allowed to enter the apex,” Perry wrote on Twitter.

My third is not allowed , he is coming to help with preparation but will not be allowed to enter the apex https://t.co/q6ZnqF5aF8 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 17, 2020

Do you think Mike Perry is taking a risk by using an inexperienced corner team?