Mike Perry isn’t too fond of Jake Paul’s recent comment that the UFC veteran was ‘light work’ during a recent sparring session leading up to Paul’s boxing match with Ben Askren.

After UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier posted on Twitter that he would like to see Perry take on the YouTuber turned Boxer, Paul responded to the tweet with a differing opinion.

“He was light work,” Paul tweeted. “In his own words, “you kicked my ass”, I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober.”

Paul also shared a brief clip of a conversation between himself and Perry, in which “Platinum” does make the remark “Good job man. You kicked my ass”.

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Perry didn’t take Paul’s tweet in kind, and leaked his own 10-second clip of the two sparring in the ring.

“I took your best shots and walked you down all day,” Perry posted on his Instagram. “You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers), but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life.”

Perry and Paul share some similarities, as the two of them are no stranger to controversy away from combat sports. Perry has been recorded using racial slurs and striking an elderly man outside a restaurant in Texas, while Paul has been recently accused of sexual assault by TikTok star Justine Paradise; a claim in which he has vehemently denied.

Perry could be near the end of his UFC career after falling to Daniel Rodriguez last week at UFC Vegas 23, dropping his record in the UFC to 7-8. The UFC veteran has also publically questioned his next move after suffering defeat to Rodriguez.

Paul is coming off his viral knockout victory over Askren on Saturday night in an event hosted by Triller Fight Club. It’s unclear as to who Paul will challenge in the ring next, but it’s sure to garner the attention of Boxing and MMA fans alike.

What do you think about the recent social media beef between UFC welterweight Mike Perry and Jake Paul? Who do you think would win in a Boxing match?