Jake Paul has categorically denied any wrongdoing after being accused of sexual assault by TikTok star Justine Paradis.

On Friday, Paradis posted a 20-minute video in which she accuses the YouTuber of forcing her into oral sex in July 2019.

The 24-year-old was hesitant to go public with her accusations as the alleged incident had taken place two years ago.

Paul has since released a statement denying the claims and claiming they are “manufactured” to exploit the attention that is currently on him ahead of his fight with Ben Askren on April 17.

“Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false,” Paul wrote in a statement released on social media.

“Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more important, false allegation of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.

“Again, this individual is directly using the attention from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list – designed for people to buy her gifts. These allegations come conveniently for her, almost 2 years after the alleged incident and the week of my fight (of course).

“At the time of her story I was in a relationship, and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything. I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.”

