Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez has recorded the most high-profile victory of his professional career, exacting a striking clinic to take home a dominant, one-sided unanimous decision win over ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry to open the UFC Vegas 23 main card.

Utilising some of the sharpest boxing on display in recent events, the Los Angeles native, who has spent some considerable time training alongside future UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the BMF Ranch — dominated Perry on the feet from start to finish.

Busting up the polarizing Flint, Michigan native in the opening round, Rodriguez ultimately left Perry covered in claret by the end of the third round — likely breaking the latter’s nose in the opening frame to boot.

Despite suffering two successful takedowns from Perry from three attempts, it was majorly plain sailing for Rodriguez — who now improves to 4-1 under the promotion’s banner.

Below, catch the highlights from Rodriguez’s one-sided unanimous judging triumph over Perry.

