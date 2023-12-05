Miesha Tate eyes UFC 300 return, rematch fight with Holly Holm: ‘it would be fun to run that one back’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate has welcomed the possibility of a long-anticipated rematch with fellow former gold holder, Holly Holm, suggesting a potential return at UFC 300 next April, if she’s avoided a severe injury following her return to the Octagon last weekend.

Tate, a former undisputed bantamweight champion under the banner of the promotion, featured at UFC Austin last weekend, landing a dominant third round rear-naked choke win over Julia Avila, snapping her two-fight losing skid.

With the stoppage win, Washington fan-favorite, Tate turned in her first finish since landing a fifth round rear-naked choke submission win over Holm in the pair’s championship fight at UFC 196 back in 2016.

Linked with a potential trilogy fight with fellow former bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey in the immediate aftermath of her UFC Austin win, it appears the Riverside native has a lack of “interest” in a third fight with the former champion.

Miesha Tate eyes UFC 300 return against Holly Holm

And laying out her plans for a return at UFC 300 if she remains significant injury free, Tate weighed-up a potential re-run with Albuquerque veteran, Holm next April.



“I think it’s a great time,” Miesha Tate told MMA Fighting regarding a return at UFC 300. “I think that sounds reasonable. I think I got a little bit of an injury leaving that fight [with Julia Avila]. So, I’ve got to get an MRI and check myself out just make sure. But it’s not very severe… I’ve been walking around, and I think I’m actually all right. I think I’ll be OK. So if I can do that, then I think Holly (Holm) would be a fantastic one.”

“She was kind of like edging me on the feet, I’ll give her that,” Miesha Tate explained. “I absolutely smashed her on the ground. So, anyway, to answer your question, I think it would be fun to run that one back.”

Who wins in a potential future fight at UFC 300: Miesha Tate or Holly Holm?