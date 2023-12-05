Report – Ronda Rousey ‘Not interested’ in fighting return at UFC 300 against Miesha Tate, plans to have another child

Amid continued rumors linking former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey with a return to mixed martial arts as part of a massive UFC 300 card in April of next year, the inaugural division champion currently has no interest in a fighting comeback, and is instead planning to give birth to another child.

Rousey, a former undisputed Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight champion, has been sidelined since she headlined UFC 207 back in 2016, suffering a blistering opening round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes.

Departing the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) earlier this year before switching her focus to regional professional wrestling show appearances and organizations, Ronda Rousey has been ruled from a comeback to the sport of MMA by UFC CEO, Dana White, despite ongoing speculation.

And rumors of a return for Riverside veteran, Rousey were rife and only rumbled on over the course of last weekend, with UFC Austin hosting the return of former bantamweight champion and two-time foe of Rousey, Miesha Tate.

Ronda Rousey uninterested in return to Octagon at UFC 300

Locking up her first victory via stoppage since landing a fifth round rallying rear-naked choke win over common-foe, Holly Holm back in 2016, Washington native, Tate latched onto a third round rear-naked choke win over Julia Avila – and was immediately met with encouragement to pursue a trilogy fight with Rousey at UFC 300 next year.

Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) has been urged to pursue a trilogy fight with rival, Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) next year, off the back of her dominant #UFCAustin win.https://t.co/5ipkfXacZA — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) December 4, 2023

However, as per a report from veteran journalist, Dave Meltzer, sources close to Rousey have confirmed the former mixed martial arts star currently has no interest in making a fighting return to the UFC, and furthermore, is considering having another child with her long-time partner, UFC heavyweight stalwart, Travis Browne.

Twice deating fellow former UFC bantamweight champion, Tate during their two-fight rivalry, Rousey landed a pair of consecutive armbar wins over the former in 2012 and 2013, under the Strikeforce and UFC banner.

Do you expect Ronda Rousey to ever make a comeback to the UFC?