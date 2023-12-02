Miesha Tate lands spectacular rear-Naked choke win over Julia Avila in dominant fight – UFC Austin Highlights

Turning in one of the most dominant performances of her entire mixed martial arts career, former bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate is back in the winner’s enclosure — snapping a two-fight losing skid tonight in her 135 pound comeback, taking home a one-sided third round rear-naked choke submission win over Julia Avila in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Austin.

Tate, who had been sidelined since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Lauren Murphy in the pair’s title-eliminator at the flyweight limit in Long Island last summer, managed to assert her dominance from the onset and throughout the clash with Avila tonight in ‘The Lone Star State’ — eventually forcing the issue in the third round en route to a very likely dominant decision win in Texas.

Washington native, Tate, a former undisputed UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion, landed her first stoppage win since landing the most recent of those crowns at UFC 196 back in 2016 in a title win win over Holly Holm, submitting Avila with a third round rear-naked choke victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Miesha Tate’s submission win at UFC Austin