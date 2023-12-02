Miesha Tate lands spectacular rear-Naked choke win over Julia Avila in dominant fight – UFC Austin Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Turning in one of the most dominant performances of her entire mixed martial arts career, former bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate is back in the winner’s enclosure — snapping a two-fight losing skid tonight in her 135 pound comeback, taking home a one-sided third round rear-naked choke submission win over Julia Avila in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Austin.

Tate, who had been sidelined since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Lauren Murphy in the pair’s title-eliminator at the flyweight limit in Long Island last summer, managed to assert her dominance from the onset and throughout the clash with Avila tonight in ‘The Lone Star State’ — eventually forcing the issue in the third round en route to a very likely dominant decision win in Texas.

Washington native, Tate, a former undisputed UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion, landed her first stoppage win since landing the most recent of those crowns at UFC 196 back in 2016 in a title win win over Holly Holm, submitting Avila with a third round rear-naked choke victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Miesha Tate’s submission win at UFC Austin

