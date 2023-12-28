Miesha Tate accused of turning down rematch fight with Holly Holm at UFC 300: ‘We’re looking for someone tougher’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate has been accused of refusing a rematch fight with fellow former division titleholder, Holly Holm according to the latter’s manager, who has claimed the former has turned down multiple offers to fight the Albuquerque veteran – amid continued links to a re-run at UFC 300 next year.

Tate, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, made her return to the Octagon and the bantamweight limit at the start of the month at UFC Austin, turning in a dominant performance en route to a one-sided third round rear-naked choke win over Julia Avila.

The victory snapped a two-fight skid for Washington veteran, Tate, who also recorded her first stoppage victory since dispatching the above-mentioned, Holm in the co-main event of UFC 196 back in 2016 in the pair’s undisputed bantamweight championship fight.

Miesha Tate accused of ducking Holly Holm rematch

And weighing up the option of squaring off with the Jackson-Wink MMA staple, Holm in a rematch – amid talk of a potential re-run against common-foe and inaugural bantamweight queen, Ronda Rousey, Tate has been accused of refusing multiple offers to fight Holm again.

“She (Miesha Tate) wants nothing to do with Holly (Holm),” Lenny Fresquez told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “She’s turned down the fight three times already. We are looking for someone tougher.”

Holly Holm seeks #UFC300 return, manager claims Miesha Tate turned down fight three times https://t.co/WJKjxKch00 pic.twitter.com/TD9D13ADY2 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 27, 2023

Headlining UFC Vegas 77 most recently back in July, Holm, the current number six ranked bantamweight contender suffered an initial second round ninja choke submission loss to incoming UFC 297 vacant title chaser, Mayra Bueno Silva until the bout was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ after the Brazilian tested positive for ritalinic acid following the main event bout.

