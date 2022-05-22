Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has reacted to Holly Holm’s controversial split decision loss to Ketlen Viera in the main event of UFC Vegas 55.

Tate, who is also coming off a loss to Viera, took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the fight. ‘Cupcake’ stated that her fellow former champ utilized the wrong gameplan against Viera, in a similar manner to how Tate herself lost to the Brazilian contender.

“Not a good game plan by @HollyHolm,” Tate states. “I can say it bc I’ve made the mistake before too. she shoulda stayed on the outside & forced Ketlen to be the aggressor. Holly’s an excellent counter striker, she tired herself out by engaging in the clinch too much. Ketlen makes it look easy.”

Where does Holly Holm go from here?

Now at the age of 40, it may be that Holm does not get the chance to fight for the UFC title again after this loss. There are several options for her in the 135lb division, such as a rematch with Germaine de Randamie or a bout with Aspen Ladd. However, it is always worth noting that Holly Holm is a multi-sport athlete.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ already had an extensive boxing and kickboxing career prior to signing for the UFC in 2015. Having achieved such success in MMA, there is a chance that Holm now returns to her roots. In particular, there are rumblings of a potential boxing match with Irish Superstar Kaite Taylor, who recently made history by defeating Amanda Serrano in the first women’s boxing match to headline in Madison Square Garden.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently told TalkSport that there were three opponents being considered for Taylor’s next fight, one of which was indeed Holm.

“There’s three fights,” said Hearn. “There’s Holly Holm, there’s Cyborg and there’s Amanda Serrano.”

