Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira may have very well leapfrogged former undisputed bantamweight champion into the #2 position in the official rankings come next week — managing to defeat the former gold holder in a close, back-and-forth split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to round out tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 card.

Vieira, who headlined for the second consecutive outing tonight, most recently defeated former bantamweight champion, common-opponent, Miesha Tate with a unanimous decision win back in November of last year.

Utilizing her cinch work when prompted, Vieira was forced to work defensively from that position at the Octagon fence on occasion, however managed to land a couple of takedowns to force Holm to defend from her back, as well as almost wrapping up a rear-naked choke from a standing position.

Despite concern from her coach and head cornerman, Andre Pederneiras before the fifth and final round, Vieira, who entered tonight’s headlining clash as the #6 ranked bantamweight challenger — managed to land her seventh UFC victory — and second straight win over a former division titleholder.

Below, catch the highlights from Ketlen Vieira’s main event win against Holly Holm