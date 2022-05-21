Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira may have very well leapfrogged former undisputed bantamweight champion into the #2 position in the official rankings come next week — managing to defeat the former gold holder in a close, back-and-forth split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to round out tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 card.

Vieira, who headlined for the second consecutive outing tonight, most recently defeated former bantamweight champion, common-opponent, Miesha Tate with a unanimous decision win back in November of last year.

READ MORE:  EXCLUSIVE: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Previews Fight With Alexander Volkov, Talks Aspinall vs. Blaydes & Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic Title Fight

Utilizing her cinch work when prompted, Vieira was forced to work defensively from that position at the Octagon fence on occasion, however managed to land a couple of takedowns to force Holm to defend from her back, as well as almost wrapping up a rear-naked choke from a standing position.

Despite concern from her coach and head cornerman, Andre Pederneiras before the fifth and final round, Vieira, who entered tonight’s headlining clash as the #6 ranked bantamweight challenger — managed to land her seventh UFC victory — and second straight win over a former division titleholder.

READ MORE:  Deaf MMA Fighter Thomas Paull Asks Dana White For A Shot At The UFC & Conor Mcgregor

Below, catch the highlights from Ketlen Vieira’s main event win against Holly Holm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR