Miesha Tate offers to fight Irene Aldana next after UFC 296 win: ‘Maybe I will see you soon’

Linked with a return against a host of former foes at UFC 300 in April of next year, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate appears to be weighing-up a fight with former title challenger, Irene Alanda next, off the back of the Mexican’s win over Karol Rosa at UFC 296 over the weekend.

Tate, a former bantamweight champion under the banner of the UFC and the now-defunct, Strikeforce, most recently turned in a third round rear-naked choke win over Julia Avila earlier this month, landing her first finish since winning the title against Holly Holm back in 2016.

Earning the number eleven rank at the bantamweight limit with her submission victory, Washington native, Tate has been linked with both rematches against Ronda Rousey, and the above-mentioned, Holm – appearing interested in the possibility of fighting the latter as soon as UFC 300 next year.

“I think it’s a great time,” Miesha Tate told said. “I think that sounds reasonable. I think I got a little bit of an injury leaving that fight [with Julia Avila]. So, I’ve got to get an MRI and check myself out just make sure. But it’s not very severe… I’ve been walking around, and I think I’m actually all right. I think I’ll be OK. So if I can do that, then I think Holly (Holm) would be a fantastic one.”

“She was kind of like edging me on the feet, I’ll give her that,” Miesha Tate explained. “I absolutely smashed her on the ground. So, anyway, to answer your question, I think it would be fun to run that one back.”

And tuning into UFC 296 over the weekend, Tate watched on as Mexican striker, Aldana landed a decision win over Brazilian contender, Rosa in her first fight since dropping a title charge to common-foe, Amanda Nunes back in June, in a Fight of the Night clash.

Miesha Tate eyes fight with Irene Aldana after UFC 296

Welcoming the possibility of standing opposite the Lobo Gym staple next, Tate teased a potential pairing in the future.



“@IreneAldana_ great fight,” Miesha Tate posted on her official X account. “Maybe I will see you soon. #UFC296.”

