Miesha Tate Believes Cris Cyborg Was ‘Humanized’ In UFC

All signs point to Cris Cyborg leaving the UFC and signing with a new promotion shortly. During her time in the promotion, she was deemed unstoppable and invincible. Yet, that turned out to not be the case, and former UFC champion, Miesha Tate, says that is what she will remember most about her time in the UFC.

“I think I will remember it as the time when she was humanized,” Tate said on Sirius XM (as transcribed by BJPenn.com). “And I don’t mean that as any kind of put-down for Cyborg. I actually look at it as her opportunity to come back stronger. But she was invincible for so long and when people are invincible for so long, you start to notice the time when they finally fall.

“And she has a great chance like how [Demetrious Johnson does], right?” Tate continued. “After a long reign. It’s almost refreshing to see somebody lose one time just so you could see how they come back from it. That’s where the story really begins, that’s where it gets interesting.

“I always say winning is easy, losing is where you see the true character of somebody and the ability to adapt, come back, learn, get stronger. And that’s I think what we saw against Felicia Spencer. She’s on the road to recovery. She’s redeeming herself. Now she’s a free agent. It gets really interesting from here on out.”

In her new promotion, Cyborg can show that she is still one of the best in the world, even without the UFC behind her. Whether or not she was humanized in the UFC is up for debate, but Cyborg is still one of the top fighters in the world.

Do you agree with Miesha Tate that Cris Cyborg was humanized in the UFC?