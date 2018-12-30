UFC 232 Results: Amanda Nunes Destroys Cris Cyborg

One of the craziest fight weeks is coming to an end and we will have you covered with all of the UFC 232 results.

UFC 232 has persevered through an “atypical” drug test collected from Jon Jones and through a venue change just six days out. Regardless the world leader in MMA will host their annual year-end PPV at The Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

The co-main event will feature the two most dominate female fighters of all time as Cris “Cyborg” Justino will defend her featherweight title against the bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes.

“Cyborg” (20-1) is widely considered the women’s GOAT as it comes to MMA. She has not lost since dropping her debut in 2005. She will meet her toughest test to date in Nunes.

Nunes (16-4) will look to become the face of women’s MMA at UFC 232. A win over “Cyborg” would net the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in women’s MMA.

Round One

The women meet in the center of the cage. Nunes opens up with a right hand, Cyborg regains and opens up with her own blitz. Nunes catches Cyborg and Cyborg falls. Nunes rushes her and blasts her again. Cyborg is a mess, Nunes blasts another right followed by a left. The fight is over. OMG!!!

Amanda Nunes defeats Cris Cyborg via KO at 51 seconds of round one