Cris Cyborg Will Sign With New Promotion In ‘Less Than 30 Days’

Cris Cyborg will be signing with her new promotion in less than 30 days according to the former UFC women’s featherweight champion.

Cyborg spoke to Globo Esporte recently and suggested she’s “happy” to begin a new project after her UFC tenure has come to an end. She teased the announcement of her new home could be coming very soon.

“I’m happy to begin a new project,” Cyborg said. “I’ve been through various cycles that have a beginning, a middle and an end. There was Invicta, the UFC and now I begin a new cycle. In less than 30 days, I’ll sign my new contract and then I’ll tell where my new home is. It’s a secret, but we’re almost there.”

Cyborg fought the last bout of her UFC deal at UFC 240, where she defeated Felicia Spencer in the co-main event. Despite the hype around a possible rematch with UFC double champ Amanda Nunes, who knocked Cyborg out this past December, contract disputes resulted in a deal never getting done.

The straw that broke the camel’s back seemed to be Cyborg’s production team’s video debacle showcasing her UFC 240 backstage interaction with Dana White. The UFC boss subsequently announced he was releasing Cyborg from her UFC deal, making her a free agent, and declared the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion was “out of the Cyborg business.”

Where do you think Cyborg will sign now that her time with the UFC is done?