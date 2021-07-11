Bouncing back from a headlining loss to former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm last October — Irene Aldana scores another knockout win in her UFC run, stopping the #5 ranked, Yana Kunitskaya with a late opening round barrage on the main card of UFC 264.

Countering Russian contender, Kunitskaya with a massive, perfectly-placed check left hook, Aldana dropped the American Top Team trainee, before swarming with some well-landed ground shots afterward.

Patiently assuming guard before landing a slicing elbow, Aldana forced Kunitskaya to belly-out before unloading with a barrage from the top, forcing referee, Jason Herzog to stop the bout. The victory for Aldana comes as her first since a knockout stoppage over the then-undefeated, Ketlen Vieira at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Below, catch the highlights from Aldana’s stoppage over Kunitskaya.

🇲🇽 @IreneAldana_ gets the TKO in RD 1. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/bFKv1vrMOA — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021