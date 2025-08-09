Exclusive | Mick Stanton Vows to Shock Champion Kerim Engizek After Delayed Showdown “He had no intention of fighting”

Mick Stanton will finally meet Kerim Engizek in the Oktagon 74 cage this weekend on August 9, following a lengthy delay after the original bout was scrapped eight weeks ago. Scheduled initially for Eden Stadium in June, the highly anticipated Tipsport Gamechanger tournament quarterfinal was postponed when Engizek withdrew – something Stanton suspects wasn’t due to illness.

Mick Stanton vs. Kerim Engizek

“I believe he had no intention of fighting whatsoever,” Stanton told LowKick MMA. “He’s the champion and there’s pressure there, but if he gets beat, especially by someone they aren’t rating highly, it’s not part of his plan.”

The delay extended Stanton’s fight camp by nearly two months, costing him precious family moments but sharpening his focus. “I missed out on weddings, missed my kids’ birthdays – I was there but I wasn’t present. Fight camp takes everything. So for him to pull out, it pisses me off, honestly,” he said.

This rivalry adds extra heat to a fight already loaded with high stakes. Engizek enters undefeated in Oktagon, riding a 15-fight win streak and widely touted as Germany’s top middleweight. Stanton, meanwhile, relishes the underdog role – something he’s carried since his teens. Starting his career with England’s schoolboy boxing team, he collected national titles and knockouts before setbacks forced a change in direction.

“My entire life, I’ve always been the underdog,” Stanton explained. “I was never meant to succeed. That’s me every day.” Transitioning from boxing to MMA in his early twenties, he rebuilt his life and career through persistent hard work – overcoming depression, weight issues, and professional discouragement.

“I realized I didn’t like the life I was leading, so I lost four stone, got back to training, and eventually moved into MMA because I saw the opportunity,” Stanton said. “I trained with local legends, went into coaching, and finally tested myself inside the cage.”

Known for his straightforward style, Stanton laid out his game plan succinctly: “Heavy hands and sexy wrestling,” he grinned. “If he thinks he’ll just defend a few takedowns and knock me out, he’s in for a shock. I like getting hit and we’ll see what he does when I’m hitting him straight back. That’s when the takedowns open up – and if he gives me his back, I’ll finish him.”

Reflecting on his journey, Stanton’s sees himself as a fighter for whom hardship and adversity created an edge. “I do think you need a few demons, a bit of hardship. It’s a crazy sport and you have to have something to fight for. Life throws things at you and sometimes you have to become a fighter.”

His role as trainer and mentor at Urban Kings gym reinforces his passion for the sport beyond personal accolades. “Helping people and making champions, that’s my real passion.”

Winning this tournament, Stanton said, would cement his legacy. “This is my goal this year – two more wins and it’s life-changing. When I stay focused, things go great. When I’m distracted, that’s when I’ve made mistakes.”

This Saturday at Štvanice stadium in Prague, Mick Stanton stands ready for his chance. After years of setbacks, comebacks, and always playing the underdog, he welcomes the challenge and the pressure.

“I’m obsessed with this fight. Let’s smash him.”