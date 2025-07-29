Oktagon 74 Returns to Prague’s Iconic Štvanice Stadium

Oktagon 74: Oktagon MMA returns to Prague on Saturday, 9 August 2025, with an outdoor show at Štvanice Stadium. The promotion’s first visit to the island venue in two years is scheduled to start at 16:00 local time and will stream globally on Oktagon TV pay-per-view.

Oktagon 74

The card is topped by a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Cecilie Bolander and unbeaten challenger Lucia Szabová. Bolander captured the belt by defeating Lucie Pudilová earlier this year and makes her first defence against Slovakia’s highest-ranked female fighter. In the second title match, Brazil’s Igor Severino meets England’s Jack Cartwright for the vacant men’s bantamweight crown after their April booking was postponed because of injury.

Oktagon’s €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament reaches the quarter-final stage on the same bill. Reigning divisional champion Kerim Engizek faces former Cage Warriors title-holder Mick Stanton in one bracket. The remaining quarter-finals pit knockout specialist Matěj Peňáz against Piotr Wawrzyniak, rising Czech prospect Dominik Humburger against South African wrestler Mark Hulme, and ex-UFC contender Krzysztof Jotko against Marek Mazuch.

Former UFC welterweight David Zawada meets Poland’s Kamil Oniszczuk in a non-tournament middleweight contest, while featherweight kick-boxer Radek Rousal faces Adrian Hamerski. Two-time Oktagon title challenger Jakub Tichota returns to 66 kg to take on Italian regional champion Raphael Federico as the event opener.

Engizek arrives on a 15-fight winning streak and has not lost since 2015, but Stanton, who holds a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, publicly labelled the German champion “the easiest opponent in the draw” when the brackets were announced. Peňáz rides a 10-fight run of his own into his meeting with Wawrzyniak, while Humburger continues a fast ascent after stopping former champion Samuel Krištofič in April.

Štvanice has hosted several past summer shows for Oktagon and routinely sells out; the promotion advises early ticket purchases through its website. Fans outside Central Europe can watch via PPV or DAZN, and the broadcast will include English commentary. With two title fights and four tournament quarter-finals, Oktagon 74 is positioned as one of the organisation’s most comprehensive cards of 2025.