UFC welterweight Michel Pereira has doubled down on his trash talk against Jorge Masvidal.

Following a close-fought contest with Santiago Ponzinibbio that saw Pereira come out on top by a split decision, the 28-year-old fired shots at ‘Gamebred’ at UFC Vegas 55’s post-fight scrum.

Michel Pereira fires more shots at Jorge Masvidal

In a recent interview with Olhar da Luta, Michel Pereira talked about Jorge Masvidal’s career skid since his outing against Nate Diaz in November 2019. ‘Gamebred’ went on to drop three in a row including two to the champion Kamaru Usman, and his latest loss to Colby Covington.

“I saw a video of him today, saying he wants to fight Conor McGregor,” Pereira said. “All that guy does is lose and he wants to face top guys. I don’t get it. I’ll get him, though. Don’t worry, I’ll get him soon. I have the longest win streak in the division after Kamaru Usman.”

Pereira slammed the Cuban-American for avoiding fights that he deemed to be on Masvidal’s level given the recent losing streak he’s been on.

“I want to see what his excuse is going to be. Those guys always have an excuse. Masvidal is the king of excuses. He’s on a three-fight skid and doesn’t want to fight me? What is he, scared? Or maybe it’s about money. All those guys think about is money.”

Masvidal calls out Conor McGregor

While Masvidal has continued to trade verbal jabs with Conor McGregor over the years, nothing solid had ever come out of the talks online. Earlier this week, ‘Gamebred’ went in on ‘The Notorious’ claiming that he takes steroids, is avoiding him, and more in a fresh callout to add to the list.

Speaking to ESPN Deportes, Masvidal shared his thoughts on how he sees a potential matchup against the Irish superstar going down.

“He is false,” Masvidal began. “He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage. I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size but he is still a little boy.”