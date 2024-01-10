Michael Page predicts ‘Massive’ future fight with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC bow: ‘We can sell out a stadium’

Recently laying out plans for a future championship fight with compatriot, Leon Edwards in the United Kingdom, incoming Octagon debutante, Michael Page claims if he can work his way to a UFC title siege with the Birmingham native, the two can sell out a stadium show in the country.

Page, a former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, will make his long-anticipated bow in the Octagon at UFC 299 in March, taking on fan-favorite welterweight contender, Kevin Holland on the main card of the Miami, Florida card.

Entering his first Octagon walk off the back of a quickfire leg kick TKO win over Goiti Yamauchi back in March, Page already has sights fixed on standing opposite British gold holder, Edwards in a future title fight – with the latter expected to feature at UFC 300 in April in a championship rematch against Belal Muhammad.

Michael Page envisions Leon Edwards title fight in the UFC

However, according to London Shootfighters staple, Page, should he work his way to a championship tilt against Edwards, the pair could most definitely sell out a stadium in the UK – on unprecedented footing for the Dana White-led organization.

“It’s an absolutely massive fight,” Michael Page told MMA Junkie of a fight between himself and Leon Edwards. “It makes a statement to where the U.K. artists are at this stage of MMA in the world. The U.K. guys are doing so well. You just have to look across at Tom Aspinall doing his thing as well as heavyweight. The fact that we can get two U.K. guys to headline a main event in the U.K. is unbelievable for a belt. Like I said, unheard of. Let’s make it happen.”

“… I want to be big knockout, big knockout, and let’s go for the belt,” Michael Page continued. “Hopefully, Leon’s still got the belt. I definitely believe that he can still have the belt. We can sell out a stadium, we can make so much noise together and sell out a stadium in the U.K. and just bring an untold story to the UFC.”

