Michael Page remains close betting underdog to beat Kevin Holland in Octagon debut at UFC 299 in March

Ahead of his incoming Octagon bow at UFC 299 in March, former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page remains a close betting underdog to beat divisional contender, Kevin Holland in his first promotional walk.

Page, a former undisputed Bellator MMA welterweight championship challenger, penned a multi-fight deal with the Dana White-led, UFC before the turn of the year following months of speculation linking him with a move, following a career-long stay with Bellator MMA.

Riding a win into his Octagon debut, London Shootfighters staple, Michael Page most recently landed a TKO win over Goiti Yamauchi via a series of early leg kicks back in March of last year, returning to the winner’s enclosure following a split decision loss to Logan Storley in the pair’s interim title fight clash.

Michael Page underdog to win in UFC 299 debut

And making his Octagon debut at UFC 299 in March, Page is currently riding a +114 betting underdog line to beat Riverside striker, Holland, who himself is drawing in an impressive +130 line to date.

Landing on a massive UFC 299 flagship event in Florida, MiamiHerald’s review of ‘The Sunshine State’ card sure to provide fans an in-depth look back on what promises to be on the of the biggest and most high-profile cards of the year already.

Making his return to the Octagon in March, Holland, a former top-contender at the middleweight limit, Holland’s most recent outing saw him suffer a close, split decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena last year at Noche UFC – snapping his impressive two-fight winning run at the welterweight limit.

Already making significant plans for his fighting future in the Octagon, Page has set sights on landing a pair of victories at the welterweight limit – starting at UFC 299 in March, before selling out a stadium show in the UK, in a championship chase against compatriot, Leon Edwards.

“It’s an absolutely massive fight,” Michael Page said of a fight between himself and Leon Edwards. “It makes a statement to where the U.K. artists are at this stage of MMA in the world. The U.K. guys are doing so well. You just have to look across at Tom Aspinall doing his thing as well as heavyweight. The fact that we can get two U.K. guys to headline a main event in the U.K. is unbelievable for a belt. Like I said, unheard of. Let’s make it happen.”

“… I want to be big knockout, big knockout, and let’s go for the belt,” Michael Page continued. “Hopefully, Leon’s still got the belt. I definitely believe that he can still have the belt. We can sell out a stadium, we can make so much noise together and sell out a stadium in the U.K. and just bring an untold story to the UFC.”

Renowned for some of the most devastating stoppage wins in Bellator MMA history, Michael Page has turned in memorable wins over the likes of Evangelista Santos, Shinzho Anzai, and Derek Anderson, as well as landing a close split decision win over former titleholder, Douglas Lima, avening his first professional mixed martial arts loss.