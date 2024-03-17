Ian Garry dares Colby Covington accept ‘I quit’ MMA fight, loser leaves UFC: ‘Keep Layla’s name out your mouth’

Up-and-coming Irish superstar Ian Garry has a challenge for Colby Covington, and it’s a little unusual for the sport of MMA, to say the least.

Riding a 14-0 streak, the undefeated Garry has now forged his way into the midst of the welterweight elite. His last outing saw him squeeze out a split-decision victory over the always-tough Geoff Neal, and now Garry’s sights are set even further up the totem pole and locked onto a potential fight with Covington.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Covington is no stranger to throwing shots, and ‘The Future’ has been an easy target for him. Most recently, ‘Chaos’ released a video in which he called Garry’s wife a “Gold-digging wh*re” and claimed since she wore the pants in the relationship, she could get down on her knees and beg Covington to accept the fight with Ian Garry.

Colby Covington’s scathing callout of Ian Garry

Garry would inevitably release a comeback and add his own stipulations to the mix, including his desire for the fight to be an ‘I quit’ match in which the loser retires from MMA.

Ian Garry responds to Colby Covington’s Callout video

“Listen here, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington,” Ian Garry began, in his own response video. “You are in no position to tell me what I should be doing in life. You’ll do what you’re told.” The video then cuts to a montage of Covington’s title fights, showcasing all the times the referee has raised the other fighter’s hand, rubbing it in that ‘Chaos’ has never been victorious in a UFC title fight.

“…You’re not America’s favorite fighter,” Garry continued. What you are is a peak underperformer. You are the only person in UFC history to lose three world title fights. And you haven’t got a single win against anybody in the (welterweight) top 15 right now. So Colby, why should I fight you?”

I can think of one reason: I challenge you to an ‘I quit’ match. One of us has to say: ‘I quit’, and whoever says the words ‘I quit’ has to retire. Gloves off, center of the octagon, sayonara, my friend. I’m going to be the final chapter in your legacy of failure. I’m going to rid the UFC of Colby Covington for good, and I’m going to make MMA great again.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Ian Garry responds to Colby Covington:



What do you make of this strange request by Ian Garry?