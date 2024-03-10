Michael ‘Venom’ Page wins Octagon debut in entertaining fight with Kevin Holland – UFC 299 Highlights
Michael ‘Venom’ Page formally introduced himself to UFC fans on Saturday night with a big win in his Octagon debut.
The former Bellator star’s unique style stifled the often entertaining offense of Holland with a variety of looping right hands and high-flying kicks. There was a brief moment in the second round when an ill-advised spinning heel kick took MVP off his feet, allowing ‘Trailblazer’ to move in and get top control.
Unfortunately for Holland, ‘Venom’ was able to work his way back up where he resumed control of the contest and ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision victory.
Official Result: Michael ‘Venom’ Page def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
With his victory at UFC 299, Page moved to 22-2 in his mixed martial arts career. With Holland sitting as the No. 13 ranked contender in the welterweight division, MVP will likely find a number next to his name come Monday morning.