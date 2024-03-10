Michael ‘Venom’ Page wins Octagon debut in entertaining fight with Kevin Holland – UFC 299 Highlights

Michael ‘Venom’ Page formally introduced himself to UFC fans on Saturday night with a big win in his Octagon debut.

The former Bellator star’s unique style stifled the often entertaining offense of Holland with a variety of looping right hands and high-flying kicks. There was a brief moment in the second round when an ill-advised spinning heel kick took MVP off his feet, allowing ‘Trailblazer’ to move in and get top control.

Unfortunately for Holland, ‘Venom’ was able to work his way back up where he resumed control of the contest and ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Official Result: Michael ‘Venom’ Page def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

With his victory at UFC 299, Page moved to 22-2 in his mixed martial arts career. With Holland sitting as the No. 13 ranked contender in the welterweight division, MVP will likely find a number next to his name come Monday morning.

Check Out Highlights From Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Kevin Holland at UFC 299:

MICHAEL “VENOM” PAGE’S WALKOUT IN HIS UFC DEBUT 🔥 #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/3LyT5YW6IS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2024

Michael Venom Page has arrived #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/zUBP2xJyiU — Mike Ro 𝕏 (@nuro_mike) March 10, 2024

Michael Venom Page is so disrespectful for emoting on Kevin Holland

pic.twitter.com/rIq0h6eAtK — Plu𐕣o (@plutowrId) March 10, 2024

Kevin Holland mocking Michael Venom Page for not engaging 😂😂#UFC299



pic.twitter.com/6ukUWqYood — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) March 10, 2024

The first Octagon appearance of Michael Venom Page is in the books! ✅



Describe 🐍 @MichaelPage247's debut in one word ⤵️ #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/YK1TBpBsnR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 10, 2024

Michael Venom Page wins his UFC Debut against Kevin Holland!! pic.twitter.com/66uVD6b6jJ — Combat Media (@CombatMedias) March 10, 2024