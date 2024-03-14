Colby Covington unimpressed with Michael Venom Page’s UFC debut: ‘I saw another easy paycheck

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington wasn’t impressed with Michael Page’s performance against Kevin Holland.

Page made his UFC debut at UFC 299 last weekend and picked up a decision win over Kevin Holland. The longtime Bellator veteran was able to frustrate Holland with his striking style and edged out the decision win.

Although Michael Page did beat a top-15 opponent in his UFC debut, Colby Covington wasn’t impressed with it at all and thinks ‘MVP’ sucks.

“The guy’s trash,” Covington told Submission Radio. “He’s a bum. I mean, look at his last fight before that. He got beat by a guy that fights in Indian casinos. He got beat by Mike Perry. We saw how the Mike Perry experience ended up in the UFC – guy getting his nose crooked, smashed and knocked out like three or four times in a row. It just shows: The kid’s just hyped. They’re trying to hype him up.

“They’re giving him a guy in Kevin Holland who’s a complete scrub – I mean, 50/50 fighter at best in the division. And that’s all you could do? Just that pathetic fight and that pathetic walkout? Like, that wasn’t entertaining, man. It doesn’t work. It only works when you’re good and you’re at the top of the division, not when you’re fighting scrubs that shouldn’t even be fighting in the UFC in the first place. So I didn’t make anything of it. I just saw another easy money paycheck if the UFC ever wants to give me that in the future,” Covington added.

Although Colby Covington wasn’t impressed with Michael Page’s UFC debut, the Brit did beat a ranked welterweight and will get another big fight next time out.

Colby Covington eyes Ian Machado Garry fight

Colby Covington also responded to Ian Machado Garry’s callout on Wednesday and he expressed interest in the matchup.

Garry called out Covington following his UFC 298 win and many fans were interested in the matchup. Chaos’ took his time to respond but did show interest in fighting the Irishman as the co-main event to the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler card.

Covington is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards back in December for the welterweight title. Before that, he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision to return to the win column after loisng to Kamaru Usman for the belt.

