Michael ‘Venom’ Page releases first statement since coming up short against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Michael ‘Venom’ Page released his first statement since coming up short against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

After a successful promotional debut against Kevin Holland in March, ‘MVP’ failed to see his hand raised for a second straight time, surrendering a unanimous decision to ‘The Future’ after competing in a three-round scrap to kick off the main card inside T-Mobile Arena. It was just Page’s third career loss in more than a dozen years.

Several days after the defeat, ‘Venom’ offered his reaction to the loss and hinted at his plan for the future.

“When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal,” Page wrote on Instagram.

Ian Machado Garry Snaps back at critics of his UD win over Michael ‘venom’ page

Though Garry moved to 15-0 in his mixed martial arts career, not everyone was convinced that the Irishman did enough to leave ‘Sin City’ with another win. Aside from a slew of commenters online disagreeing with the judges, UFC CEO Dana White suggested during his post-fight press conference appearance that, if anything, the fight was a draw.

Garry didn’t take kindly to the comments and responded to White’s reaction on The MMA Hour.

“You’re full of sh*t,” Garry said. “You need to go back and watch the fight. First round was mine. Here’s the thing: There is more of a case to say I won all three rounds than than there is to say it was a draw. That’s the way I look at it. First round, dominated. No one in the world is arguing that. Third round, it’s pretty obvious I won.”

Garry was willing to concede that ‘Venom’ likely won the second round, but was clearly not having the “draw” argument.