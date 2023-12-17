Breaking – Michael Page set for Octagon debut, books UFC 299 fight with Kevin Holland in Miami

Former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page has officially put pen to paper on a move to the UFC – and according to promotional president, Dana White, the British striker will debut in March of next year in Miami, Florida, taking on fan-favorite contender, Kevin Holland at UFC 299 at the Kaseya Arena.

Page, a former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, has long been linked with a move to the UFC – as well as the PFL, recently facing off with French mixed martial arts star, Cedric Doumbe in the promotion’s SmartCage, amid links to a potential move to the North American-based promotion.

Michael Page set to make UFC debut against Kevin Holland

However, following the culmination of UFC 296 tonight in Las Vegas, promotional boss, White confirmed the signing of London Shootfighters staple, Page, as well as confirming his debut against Riverside striker, Holland at UFC 299 in March of next year.

Sidelined since he featured at Bellator 292 back in March of this year, Page most recently turned in a TKO via leg kicks win over Goiti Yamauchi inside just 32-seconds in the pair’s welterweight clash.

As for Holland, the former middleweight contender has been out of action since he suffered a split decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC back in September of this year, snapping a two-fight winning run over both Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Michael Chiesa.



UFC 299 takes place on March 9. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with an undisputed bantamweight title fight between champion, Sean O’Malley, and Marlon Vera slated to take main event honors.

