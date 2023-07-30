Michael Chiesa managed to predict his own defeat at UFC 291 days before the bout went down.

The TUF alumnus returned to the Octagon for the first time in almost two years for a welterweight clash with division standout Kevin Holland. Unfortunately, things did not go Michael Chiesa’s way as ‘Maverick’ suffered a first-round submission defeat via D’Arce choke. It was Chiesa’s third-straight loss dating back to 2021, but unlike his other two defeats, Chiesa actually predicted his demise days before stepping back inside the cage.

During an appearance on ESPN’s DC & RC, co-host Daniel Cormier commented that Kevin Holland’s jiu-jitsu game would be a legitimate threat to the wrestle-heavy approach of Chiesa. From there, ‘Maverick’ pointed out that Holland has a solid D’Arce choke and referred to the hold as his own version of kryptonite.

“He’s got a good D’Arce choke, and what has been one of my kryptonites in the past, Cormier? The D’Arce choke,” Chiesa said.

It was actually Michael Chiesa’s third time losing via D’Arce inside the Octagon, the first coming in a 2013 bout with Jorge Masvidal. The second time came in 2021 when he succumbed to the maneuver against Vicente Luque. The losses to both Holland and Luque came in the first round.

Michael Chiesa Has No Intention of Retiring After Third-Straight Loss

Following the defeat, many suspected that Michael Chiesa would hang up the gloves, but ‘Maverick’ debunked those rumors on social media shortly following his loss.

“Congrats to [Holland] and his team. Kevin is a helluva fighter, one of the most game fighters in combat sports,” Chiesa wrote on Instagram. “I knew this was a very challenging opponent to face coming off almost a two year layoff, but I’ve never said no to a fight.

“I’ll dust myself off, get back in the gym and get back to work. I ain’t done yet.”

Chiesa’s decision to keep moving forward goes against the advice of Kevin Holland, who suggested that ‘Maverick’ lay down the gloves for good and enjoy his job as an analyst.

“It’s like the game has circled and passed him and seriously left him,” Holland told reporters during his post-fight interview. “Guys, you have to be realistic. People always talk about, ‘Oh, I want to get a title. I want to get a title.’ I mean, let’s be real. Some of you guys are in the UFC, and you’re never gonna get a f*cking title. It’s like, buy some jewelry like me. And then it’s like, retire, commentate, focus on your family; you’re never gonna get a title.”