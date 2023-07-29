Surging welterweight contender, Kevin Holland will likely crack the division top-15 come the release of the official rankings update next week, stopping the returning, Michael Chiesa with an opening round D’Arce choke to open the main card of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Holland, who entered tonight’s scheduled pairing with the returning, Chiesa off the back of a dynamic knockout win over veteran Argentine contender, Santiago Ponzinibbio, turned in a one-sided win in his main card opener against the former, showing his striking talent on the feet early and often.

Pressing the returning Ultimate Fighter victor, Chiesa on the feet throughout the opening round for as long as their frame lasted, blasting a knee through the middle during a clinch, Holland managed to wind up on top, wrapping up a D’Arce choke on the Colorado native. And following the win, Holland suggested an impending move back to prior middleweight waters.

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s quick win at UFC 291