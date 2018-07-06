Michael Chiesa Misses Weight For UFC 226

Michael Chiesa has unfortunately missed weight for UFC 226.

The top contender is slated to fight former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis this weekend at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event that will be featured on the main card portion of this show.

On Friday (July 6, 2018), Chiesa took the scale to weigh in for his lightweight showdown but came in at 157.5, which is a 1.5 pounds overweight for this scheduled 155-pound fight.

As soon as the weight was made publicly, Chiesa stated that this is his final fight at 155, which means he is headed to welterweight to compete in the 170-pound division.

It was also revealed that he will not re-weigh himself and thus, he will now have to give 20% of his purse to Pettis as a result. You can read the full weigh-in results here.

If you recall, these fighters were slated to fight each other at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April in Brooklyn, NY.



However, the bout got scrapped once Chiesa suffered facial lacerations when former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ Conor McGregor decided to throw a dolly through the window of a van while trying to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chiesa (14-3) is looking to get back into the win column as he suffered a submission loss to Kevin Lee last June, which ended up snapping a three fight win streak.



Pettis (20-7) has been on a roller coaster ride over his last few bouts. Since dropping the lightweight title to Rafael Dos Anjos back in March of 2015, he has suffered four losses in six fights. In his latest fight, Pettis faced Dustin Poirier on November 11, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 120 but lost the fight after tapping out due to a broken rib in the third round, although it was announced as a TKO win.

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

