UFC 226 Weigh-Ins Video Live Now

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.
Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show while Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.
Rounding out this five bout main card is Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki in a light heavyweight bout.
Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of this event.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 226 on Friday. Chiesa took the scale to weigh in for his lightweight showdown but came in at 157.5, which is a 1.5 pounds overweight for this scheduled 155 pound fight. Here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Stipe Miocic (242.5) vs. champ Daniel Cormier (246) – for heavyweight title
- Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Francis Ngannou (253)
- Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)
- Michael Chiesa (157.5) vs. Anthony Pettis ()
- Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Gokhan Saki (206)
PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET)
- Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Uriah Hall (185.5)
- Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5)
- Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)
- Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (170.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)
- Gilbert Burns (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)
- Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)