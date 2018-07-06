UFC 226 Weigh-Ins Video Live Now

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show while Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout main card is Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki in a light heavyweight bout.

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of this event.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 226 on Friday. Chiesa took the scale to weigh in for his lightweight showdown but came in at 157.5, which is a 1.5 pounds overweight for this scheduled 155 pound fight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Stipe Miocic (242.5) vs. champ Daniel Cormier (246) – for heavyweight title

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Francis Ngannou (253)

Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Michael Chiesa (157.5) vs. Anthony Pettis ()

Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Gokhan Saki (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET)

Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Uriah Hall (185.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Burns (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)