Dana White reveals Michael Chandler was ‘Done waiting’ for fight with Conor McGregor amid UFC 309 clash

UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed the reasoning for Michael Chandler’s impromptu return to action at UFC 309 in November — was a simple fact of him resenting having to “wait” any longer for a drawn-out grudge fight with former two-division titleholder, Conor McGregor.

Chandler, who still remains the number six rank in the official lightweight pile amid his two-year hiatus from competition, is slated to snap that hiatus from the Octagon in a November return in the co-main event of UFC 309, rematching former champion, Charles Oliveira at Madison Square Garden.

Dana White reveals Michael Chandler gave up on fight with Conor McGregor

Subsequently ditching a fight with ex-two-weight champion, McGregor after a failed matchup at UFC 303 in June, Chandler was reportedly “done waiting” for the Dubliner to book his return to action according to White, who then scheduled him to fight Oliveira before the end of the year instead.

“No,” Dana White replied when asked by Barstool Sports if Conor McGregor would be fighting Michael Chandler in his return to the UFC. “Chandler said, ‘I’m done waiting, I want to fight.’ It’ll come out tomorrow.”

Conor McGregor WILL NOT fight Michael Chandler next 👀 pic.twitter.com/ucHWmaYLBr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 14, 2024

Out of action since 2022, Kill Cliff FC staple, Michael Chandler most recently featured at The Mecca of combat sports in another grudge fight against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, dropping a third round rear-naked choke defeat.

And rematching Sao Paulo finishing expert, Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309 instead, Chandler will look to avenge another prior loss dating back to his sophomore Octagon walk, with the Brazilian stopping Chandler with a stunning second round knockout win in the pair’s vacant lightweight title fight.

Along with Oliveira’s slated re-run with Missouri veteran, Chandler, promotional leader, White also confirmed how a heavyweight title clash between gold holder, Jon Jones and the returning ex-champion, Stipe Miocic is now officially slated to take main event status at UFC 309 in November.