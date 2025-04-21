Caio Borralho claims Khamzat Chimaev has accepted UFC 317 fight: ‘The interim belt makes sense’

Surging middleweight contender, Caio Borralho has now claimed former training partner, Khamzat Chimaev has accepted an offered to face off with him at UFC 317 in June, amid reports this weekend how incumbent divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis is dealing with an injury.

Borralho, the current number six ranked middleweight challenger, has been sidelined since maintaining his perfect run in the promotion last August in a main event clash with former title challenger, Jared Cannonier.

And turning in a unanimous decision win, the Dana White’s Contender Series product earned hiself the number six rank in the official middleweight pile.

Offering his services in an impromtu return against the undefeated, Chimaev this weekend to boot, Borralho appears to have caught wind that Pretoria native, du Plessis may not be available to fight as planned at UFC 317 later this summer.

“All respect my brother…but I know a guy! Let’s give this show to the fans,” Caio Borralho tweeted to Khamzat Chimaev.

Furthermore, tonight, the Brazilian contender has now claimed Chimaev has accepted the chance to face him in a reworked pairing — suggesting the duo fight for an interim middleweight crown.

Caio Borralho claims Khamzat Chimaev has accepted fight offer

“Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt!” Caio Borralho posted on his official X account. “This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Marks my words.”

However, on Instagram, Chimaev himself has been vocal regarding a pairing with Fighting Nerds staple, Borralho — warning him that a matchup would not end well for him.

“If we will fight hundred times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro,” Khamzat Chimaev posted.