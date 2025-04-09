Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett – Odds and match Preview

The highly anticipated lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett is set to take place this Saturday, April 12, at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida. The co-main event promises fireworks as Chandler, a former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion, faces Pimblett, an undefeated UFC prospect aiming to solidify his status as a top-tier contender.

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC 314 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett have experienced notable shifts in the lead-up to the fight. Initially, Chandler opened as the favorite at -140, while Pimblett was the underdog at +120. However, as betting patterns and public sentiment evolved, the odds flipped in favor of Pimblett. As of today, Pimblett is listed as a -146 favorite, with Chandler now a +126 underdog. Check out more at no limit betting sites reviewed by BetZillion.

Paddy Pimblett’s recent six-fight win streak in the UFC, coupled with his submission skills and grappling-heavy approach, has resonated with bettors. On the other hand, Chandler’s inconsistent performances against elite competition may have contributed to his status as an underdog.

The method-of-victory betting markets also highlight contrasting expectations for this bout. Bettors favor Pimblett to secure a submission victory or win via decision, leveraging his grappling expertise and endurance in a five-round fight. Conversely, Chandler is seen as more likely to win by knockout, given his history of explosive finishes.

Chandler’s explosive power and wrestling will test Pimblett’s grappling ability and ability to withstand pressure. Pimblett’s versatility and submission skills could exploit openings if Chandler overcommits to his striking exchanges or leaves vulnerabilities during transitions on the ground at UFC 314.

Since joining the UFC in 2020, Michael Chandler has delivered memorable performances, including a spectacular front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. However, he has faced setbacks against elite opponents like Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. A win against Pimblett would not only rejuvenate Chandler’s momentum but also position him back in title contention.

This bout carries significant implications for both fighters. For Chandler, it represents an opportunity to halt the rise of a younger star while proving he remains a force in the division. For Paddy Pimblett, it is a chance to silence doubters and transition from prospect to contender status. UFC commentator Jon Anik has noted that a win could propel Pimblett toward “superstar status,” opening doors to marquee matchups and title opportunities.

The fight is scheduled for five rounds, adding endurance as a key factor in determining the winner. With both fighters known for their fan-friendly styles, this clash could steal the show at UFC 314.