Alexander Volkanovski admits imminent retirement plan: ‘I do want to eventually sail off into the sunset’

ByRoss Markey
Ahead of his exciting return at UFC 314, former featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski has revealed he has only a few more fights in the tank as he prepares for a vacant title clash with Diego Lopes — admitting his retirement is looming large.

Volkanovski, the current number one ranked featherweight contender, will compete for vacant divisional gold in April, taking on surging Brazilian-born contender, Lopes in a massive showdown in Miami, Florida.

Alex Volkanovski 021824

And hoping to snap a two-fight losing run in his return, Australian veteran, Volkanovski has been sidelined since February of last year, dropping a thunderous second round knockout loss to unbeaten rival, Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals imminent retirement plan

Movsar Evloev withdraws from UFC 307 after nobody steps up to fight him

Revealing plans to scoop vacant gold and then likely defend the belt against unbeaten Russian star, Movsar Evloev post-April, New South Wales star, Volkanovski revealed he could potentially retire within his next two ventures to the Octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski set to confront Ilia Topuria - Max Holloway winner at UFC 308: 'Get me in there'
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“I don’t know how much longer I have left in this,” Alexander Volkanovski told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I probably could go a few more years. I’m thinking of winning the belt, then defending. Even winning, I’m thinking of, ‘You know what, I’m done. Because how much longer do I want to do this? This ain’t easy, especially to be at a level that I’m at, where my expectations, my normal, is very hard work. It hurts, you’re in pain, you get stuck in. That’s what it takes to be elite and be the best and be at the top. I accept nothing but that. So it ain’t easy.

“So I’m expecting to maybe have a few more, a couple more, a few more,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “We’ll see. I’ll say that now — I have a fight and absolutely love it, ‘You know what, give me another seven!’ But how much longer? I still love it, but how much longer do I want to do this to myself and my body? I do want to eventually sail off in the sunset, right?”

