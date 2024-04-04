Michael Chandler shoots his shot, calls for Islam Makhachev, and a BMF title fight post-Conor McGregor

Doing a little Q&A on social media, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler offered up two potential fights that could follow up his long-awaited clash with Irish megastar Conor McGregor.

Chandler and McGregor have been linked together for well over a year. By all accounts, we appear to be closing in on an official announcement as both fighters have remained adamant that they will step inside the Octagon on June 29 for the culmination of this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Whether or not that proves true remains to be seen.

Still, that isn’t stopping Michael Chandler from making plans for life after Conor McGregor. Fielding questions on X, one fan asked the former Bellator MMA champion who he would like to fight once ‘Mystic Mac’ is in the rearview. Chandler offered two explosion options, writing.

“Islam or BMF,” wrote in response.

If Michael Chandler wants a shot at UFC gold or the BMF belt, he’ll likely have to get in line

Islam, of course, refers to reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. If Chandler’s top priority is another shot at the 155-pound crown, he’ll likely have to get in line as the promotion has a backlog of viable contenders — chief among them being Justin Gaethje, who just happens to hold the BMF title.

Gaethje will put his bragging rights belt on the line at UFC 300 on April 13 against former featherweight champ Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. If ‘The Highlight’ wins, he will almost certainly be next in line for a shot at the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ later this year.

Also going down on April 13 is a lightweight title eliminator pitting Charles Oliveira against Arman Tsarukyan, presenting yet another potential contender for Makhachev to deal with ahead of Chandler.

If Michael Chandler wants a crack at the BMF belt, the best-case scenario would see Holloway’s hand raised at UFC 300, which could set the stage for a fight between two of the UFC’s most explosive strikers.

Of course, none of this matters if Chandler can’t get past Conor McGregor first.