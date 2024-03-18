Justin Gaethje issues stark warning to Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300: ‘I’m the best at creating damage’

Slated to make his return at UFC 300 in a massive symbolic BMF championship fight against Max Holloway next month, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has warned the Hawaiian that when it comes to “creating damage” inside the Octagon – he’s the supreme.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion and the current symbolic BMF titleholder, is set to make his return to the Octagon next month on the main card of UFC 300, taking on Holloway – fresh off a scintillating high-kick KO win over recent big-winner, Dustin Poirier last July.

As for Holloway, the former undisputed featherweight champion is booked to make his sophomore outing at the lightweight limit against Gaethje, as he puts his two-fight winning run over Arnold Allen, and future Hall of Fame inductee, Chan Sung Jung on the line at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje sends warning to Max Holloway pre-UFC 300

And previewing his fan-friendly fight with Holloway for symbolic BMF spoils next month, Gaethje has warned the former that he’s facing an opponent who knows how to create damage the most efficiently in the sport.

Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) briefly tried to pants Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) during their first face-off ahead of their BMF title fight at #UFC300 in April.https://t.co/TD2VkDlz18 — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) February 17, 2024

“I don’t take anything from the past and apply it to the situation that I’m going to be in,” Justin Gaethje told UFC.com during a recent interview. “I think that the same case could be said for Tony Ferguson. And no one had ever knocked out Dustin Poirier like that. I promise you that. I’m the best at creating damage.”

“If I go in there [at UFC 300], and fight my fight, stay calm, happiness, anger, no emotion can help me in there. I gotta be clearheaded, focused. There’s nothing like being under these lights. I live for it, and more so than most. I’m excited, I’m going to be ready for it.”

Gaethje’s stark claims of his ability to irreversibly hurt his opponents has been given credence by former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo to boot, who urged Holloway to even consider withdrawing from his UFC 300 clash with the Arizonian.

Who wins at UFC 300 next month: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?