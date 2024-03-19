Conor McGregor confirms summer UFC fight against Michael Chandler is set: ‘We got confirmation’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed a return to the Octagon will take place later this summer – in a long-anticipated fight against perennial lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, claiming he received confirmation of his return from the promotion at long last.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since 2021, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, the Kill Cliff FC staple has yet to feature since took on former interim lightweight champion, Poirier back in 2022, suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to their common-opponent.

Conor McGregor confirms UFC return is set

Remaining anxious regarding his comeback to the sport amid continued frustration, McGregor, 35, appears to have finally received a breakthrough on a return to the UFC – claiming confirmation has been granted by the brass regarding a summer fight with Chandler.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go,” Conor McGregor told ESPN MMA. “And ‘The Mac’ – ‘The Notorious’, will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer.”



“Shut up, Michael (Chandler) – you f*cking imbecile,” Conor McGregor explained. “The man doesn’t shut up. I seen him on ‘Raw’ – I like Mike – I’m going to bust him up. I’m going to bust MIke up, yeah? If I say it, I do it – if I say it, it gets done. Put that on my stone.”

Growing concerned with a lack of traction on a fight with Chandler this summer, McGregor claimed he was initially targeted to fight in December of last year or in January, before brakes were put on a comeback.

McGregor also revealed his growing frustrations with his hiatus from the sport, as he takes part in a global tour to promote the upcoming release of ‘Road House’ – which features the Dubliner in an apparent lead antagonist role.

