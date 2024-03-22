Michael Chandler confirms Conor McGregor fight will happen in the summer: ‘I’ve got the official announcement’

Former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler has confirmed his long-anticipated fight with former two-weight UFC titleholder, Conor McGregor is a-go for this summer, claiming he has been officially informed of a plan to book a clash in the coming months.

Chandler, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, has been out of action since he succumbed to a late third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden in late 2022.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has himself yet to feature since he headlined UFC 264 against the above-mentioned Lafayette striker in the pair’s trilogy rubber match – suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

And wrapping up his global tour to promote his role in the newly-released Road House remake on Amazon Prime, McGregor confirmed he will soon enter camp to begin preparations for a return to the Octagon for the first time in three years.

Mandatory Credit: Greg Doherty

Furthermore, McGregor’s claims were backed by UFC CEO, Dana White, who revealed this week that upon the release of the movie, talks could begin regarding the Dubliner’s return to active competition.

Michael Chandler confirms Conor McGregor fight set for the summer

And per Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler this Friday afternoon, he has reportedly received official confirmation that his fight with the 35-year-old will land in the Octagon this summer.

“I’ve got the official announcement,” Michael Chandler told TMZ Sports. “It’s happening this summer. I can’t tell you the actual date, but it’s happening this summer. The official status is we have an agreement, we are fighting this summer.”

“We’ll the court of public opinion speculate on what the date is, but it’s definitely this summer,” Michael Chandler explained. “We’re giving you a window we’re gonna be fighting in, but yeah, it’s always been Conor (McGregor) and I.”

Are you excited to see Michael Chandler fight Conor McGregor this summer?