UFC newcomer Michael Chandler has warned fans to not overlook Ben Askren who set to box Jake Paul on April 17.

Paul transitioned to boxing in 2020 and was successful against extremely poor opposition. Most notably he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

The 24-year-old has been gunning for MMA fighters since then. Paul spent a lot of time chasing SBG teammates Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis but was unable to book a fight with either man.

In steps Askren who despite being known for his elite-level wrestling fancies his chances in the square circle. His teammate and friend, Michael Chandler told Pat McAfee it would be unwise to write off Askren, he said.

“I love it man, I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. I just love every good thing that happens to Ben Askren. Say what you want about him. A lot of people don’t know him as I know him, he’s like a big brother to me, he’s a guy I would consider one of my best friends and teammates for life. I’m excited about it. Number one, let’s be honest, Ben isn’t the most talented striker. If you are Jake Paul you chose the right mixed martial artist to step inside the boxing ring.



“But, I’m telling you right now, don’t overlook my man Ben,” Chandler added. “Number one, I hope he is getting paid a grip. Number two, I’m tuning in, I might even be there boxing ringside because that will be a fun one. I think it is awesome,” Chandler continued. “Truthfully, I would never hate on anybody for making a living and doing what they are doing. The Paul brothers, fighting Mayweather and the basketball player and KSI. It is not a real sport necessarily but it is fun to watch. It is good for the sport, it is entertainment and you will see it more and more.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Michael Chandler? Is it unwise to write off Ben Askren against Jake Paul?