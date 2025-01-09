Michael Chandler Roasts Conor McGregor Amidst Ongoing Tensions “Cheaper and Cheaper”

The long-standing rivalry between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor took another fiery turn on social media today, with Chandler delivering a scathing response to McGregor’s latest tweet. The exchange has reignited tensions between the two fighters, whose much-anticipated clash has been teased for years.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is well-known for his brash social media presence, posted an exuberant tweet promoting his involvement in bare-knuckle fighting. In typical McGregor fashion, the Irishman hyped up his return to Philadelphia, referencing the city’s connection to the iconic fictional boxer Rocky Balboa. He wrote: “WE ARE BAD MOTHERF*ERS IN BAREKNUCKLE, END OF. Watch the content below. 🚀 See you soon beautiful Philadelphia, home of Rocky Balboa. We are coming in with NO GLOVES AND CLOSED FISTS and with the Heavyweight World Title on the line! Real mad man shit. Made for Philly! Course we brought the heavyweight belt! PHILADELPHIA! WHAT A CITY!”

Michael Chandler wasted no time firing back with a brutal retort that mocked McGregor’s current status in combat sports. He tweeted on X: “Who TF is ‘we’ – you are a suit and the ones you wear keep getting cheaper and cheaper. You’ll be flipping through the clearance rack in no time… @TheNotoriousMMA”

The jab hit hard, as it not only dismissed Conor McGregor’s claims of being an active fighter but also took a swipe at his persona and perceived decline in relevance. Michael Chandler’s quip about “cheaper suits” seemed to allude to McGregor’s waning credibility in the MMA world, where he has been more active on social media than in actual competition.

This exchange is just the latest chapter in a rivalry that has been frustrating for fans. The two were first paired as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in early 2023, with an eventual fight expected to follow. However, a series of delays, including McGregor’s absence from USADA testing protocols and an injury that sidelined him in mid-2024, meant the fight never came to fruition.

Chandler, once optimistic about facing McGregor, grew increasingly frustrated as months turned into years without any concrete plans. Despite McGregor’s unpredictable behavior and frequent teases about potential fights, including rumored bouts with influencers like Logan Paul, Michael Chandler has remained vocal about his willingness to fight him. However, today’s sharp response suggests that Chandler may be losing patience with Conor McGregor’s antics.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the spat, with many praising Chandler for calling out McGregor’s bravado. Others lamented how far McGregor has drifted from his fighting prime.