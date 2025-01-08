Logan Paul distances himself from MEGA boxing fight with Conor McGregor: ‘No more bullsh*t, 100% WWE’

Polarizing fighter, Logan Paul has put some distance between himself and links to a mega boxing fight with UFC superstar, Conor McGregor — claiming he is now “100%” dedicated to his role in professional wrestling with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Paul, a polarizing social media influencer, podcast host, and professional wrestler, has been the subject of numerous links in recent weeks to a massive exhibition boxing match with former two-weight UFC champion, McGregor in a lucrative trip to Mumbai, India — to the tune of $250,000,000, in fact.

And weighing in a potential pairing between the two — which 36-year-old Dublin striker, McGregor played up, former UFC heavyweight challenger, Brendan Schaub urged the latter to rethink a clash, claiming he could conceivably be “embarrassed” majorly by the younger, heavier, Paul.

“Here’s the thing, let’s say if Conor (McGregor) goes in there and let’s say he gets embarrassed,” Brendan Schaub said. “Flatlined, second round, overhand right. Logan Paul, way bigger dude, fast, powerful, way younger, not so many miles on his body, flatlines Conor McGregor. It could happen. Flatlines him. Does UFC bring Conor back after that? I don’t think so.”

“My only concern, too, is if Conor doesn’t take this serious, like kind of moseys in, he’s partying, you know, I think he could get f*cked up,” Schaub explained. “I think if he’s not on it, he could get f*cked up. That’s what’s interesting to me. Now, if it’s prime Conor, like the one that beat Diego Brandao or beat Eddie Alvarez or that beat Nate Diaz, shows up for that, Logan might get pieced up. Should. But I don’t know if that version might be gone.”

Logan Paul distances himself from “bullsh*t” boxing match with Conor McGregor

However, according to Paul himself — who featured on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix earlier this week, he is done with “bullsh*t” distractions, and will dedicate himself to professional wrestling from here on out.

“I’ve been so good at this [professional wrestling],” Logan Paul explained. “Now, I’m dedicating my life to this. No more side hustle, no more bullsh*t. 100% WWE.”