KSI confirms talks to fight UFC megastar Conor McGregor in place of Logan Paul: ‘I’m very down’

British rapper and social media star, KSI has confirmed talks for him to take on UFC megastar, Conor McGregor are far further along than just rumors — claiming he is “very down” to take on the Dubliner in the squared circle next, amid worries over a potential pairing between the latter and professional wrestler, Logan Paul.

KSI, who has featured in six professional boxing matches, has been sidelined from the ring since he took on reality television star, Tommy Fury — the half-brother of former undisputed WBC heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury — dropping a controversial unanimous decision defeat in which he heavily disputed.

As for McGregor, the former two-weight champion has yet to compete in combat sports since 2021, however, has played up a potential exhibition boxing match against the above-mentioned Paul in recent weeks, amid links the duo are set to land a jaw-dropping $250,000,000 payday to share the ring in Mumbai, India.

However, earlier this week, Paul put considerable distance between himself and a boxing showcase against McGregor, claiming he was “dedicating” his life to professional wrestling and the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

“I’ve been so good at this [professional wrestling],” Logan Paul explained. “Now, I’m dedicating my life to this. No more side hustle, no more bullsh*t. 100% WWE.”

KSI claims he is “very down” to fight Conor McGregor in boxing return

And on social media this evening, British content creator, KSI claimed he was “very down” to fight McGregor — in response to rumors that talks have been held between both teams for them to fight in the near future.

“Not rumoured,” KSI posted on his official X account. I’m very down.”

Last year to boot, McGregor hit out at KSI’s infamous Thick of It track which revealed massive critcizm on social media, claiming he would fight him for his release of the single alone.

“Let’s go, mate.” McGregor said when asked about fighting KSI. “I’ll fight him for that bulls*it song he released alone! I’ll fight him for that f*cking song alone. We’re back baby!”