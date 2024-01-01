UFC Star Michael Chandler Warns ‘Biggest’ and ‘Baddest’ Conor McGregor: ‘185lbs would look good on me’

Michael Chandler’s much-deserved money fight with Conor Mcgregor has officially been announced, and ‘Iron Mike’ isn’t even bothered the fight will be taking place at 185lbs.

Conor McGregor himself released the news on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Looking jacked and sipping on some fine wine, Conor McGregor delivered his message to the world.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” McGregor began. “A happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself: ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week, on June the 29th… And, the opponent: Michael Chandler. And, the weight, Mr. Chandler: (will be) 185lbs.”

With that, McGregor segued off into an evil laugh, much to the amusement of whoever was recording. With both McGregor and his camerawoman chuckling now, the video ends, and the world has the answer they’ve been waiting for, for eons seemingly.

Michael Chandler reacts to the Conor McGregor fight news, wants the ‘baddest’ McGregor that he can get

For Michael Chandler, he’s been patiently waiting for the McGregor fight for what seems like years. From coaching against the Irishman on TUF to trading barbs on social media all year, and now finally getting the news he desired confirmed. It must’ve been a wild ride for ‘Iron Mike’, and hopefully nothing changes between then and now.

Posting to X, Michael Chandler responded to the message from McGregor. “I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest, and your best,” he said. “185 (lbs) would look good on me.”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto discussed the turn of events with Michael Chandler himself and had this to say: “Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler,” he began, posting to X. “He watched Conor’s announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker. He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, ‘Here we go. Any weight is good with me.'”

Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). He watched Conor's announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker.



He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, "Here we go. Any weight is good with me." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2023

What type of difference will the fight being at 185lbs have, in your opinion?