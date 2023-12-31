Breaking – Conor McGregor announces June 28. return to UFC in middleweight fight against Michael Chandler

Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has announced he will make his return to the Octagon during International Fight Week on June 29. coming – confirming a middleweight divisional debut against long-time rival, Michael Chandler.



McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organziation, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match, after fracturing his left leg.

As for Chandler, the former lightweight title challenger has yet to make his return to the Octagon since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November of last year, suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned common-foe, Poirier.

Conor McGregor announces June return against Michael Chandler

And confirming earlier this weekend plans to announce his return to the Octagon, as well as the date of his comeback and specific opponent for himself, McGregor claimed in a video posted on his official X account moments ago, that he would be fighting Chandler on June 29. – during an apparent International Fight Week event for the UFC – at 185 pounds.

“Ladies and gentleman, a Happy New Year to you all,” Conor McGregor said in the video posted on social media. “I would like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week, on June 29.”

“Come a little closer, and the opponent; Michael Chandler,” Conor McGregor continued. “And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds [laughing].”

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a blistering first round knockout win over former lightweight title challenger and recent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas, Nevada.

