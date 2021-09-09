Michael Chandler isn’t shy about sharing his game plan ahead of his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

The lightweight duo will square off at Madison Square Garden on November 6 in one of the most hotly anticipated matchups of 2021. Whoever emerges with the win will have a genuine claim to a shot of UFC gold.

On Wednesday, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion took to social media to reveal exactly how he will approach his fight with Gaethje.

“Here is a promise to you all…I’m coming forward with reckless abandon,” Chandler wrote on Twitter. “He will take the first backward step. #ufc268”

Chandler is coming off an unsuccessful title bid. The 35-year-old fell to a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262. Before that, he made an impressive start to his UFC career by quickly stopping Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

‘The Highlight’ hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since October 2020. Gaethje fell short in his bid to unify the division against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. The 32-year-old ended up being choked unconscious in the second round. The loss to Khabib snapped Gaethje’s four-fight winning streak.

