Dustin Poirier reflects on ‘Incredible squeeze’ of Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: ‘It was like a vise grip’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has claimed that while former foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov was likely stronger than opponent, Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 earlier this month – the latter’s squeeze and taut pressure was something he had yet to experience inside the Octagon.

Poirier, the current number four ranked divisional contender and former interim gold holder, headlined UFC 302 earlier this month in New Jersey, suffering in his third attempt to land the undisputed divisional crown.

Suffering a fifth round submission loss to pound-for-pound pacesetter, Makahchev, Poirier was forced to tap to a late D’Arce choke in the final frame, before he eventually went unconscious in the finishing sequence.

Dustin Poirier compliments Islam Makhachev after UFC 302 loss

Reflecting on his blemish submission to the Russian, Poirier offered some comparisons between the ability of Nurmagomedov and his protégé, Makhachev, claiming the squeezing ability of the latter was “incredible”.

“I think Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is stronger [than Islam Makhachev] – physically stronger,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “Islam’s squeeze was incredible. Like, I never – the whole fight he felt okay – all of these guys are strong, but it wasn’t overwhelming. But his squeeze: that torque he got in that D’Arce choke, you know, it was like a vise – it was like a vise grip.”

Admitting he had likely made his final Octagon walk and appearance in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Makhachev, Poirier issued a heartfelt thank you to his fans and family as the crowd offered him a standing ovation at the Prudential Center.

Poirier’s close friend, former UFC lightweight star, Yves Edwards interestingly revealed that the Lafayette native suffered a debilitating rib injury just weeks from his fight with Makhachev, which prevented him from grappling and wrestling during his camp.

