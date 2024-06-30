Michael Chandler dishes details on his meeting with the UFC to reschedule Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler has met with the UFC regarding his on-again-off-again clash with Conor McGregor.

‘Iron’ was supposed to headline UFC 303 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Instead, the former Bellator MMA champion watched the card from the crowd after the Irish megastar bowed out of their highly anticipated headliner due to a broken pinky toe.

Addressing members of the press, Chandler revealed that he has already spoken with the promotion and believes that the promotion should be able to “make some things happen” with McGregor reportedly on track for a return in August or September.

“It’s always related to Conor,” Chandler said. “Obviously, I want to fight Conor and sources close to Conor know that he’s gonna be ready in September, August. So we can make some things happen.”

Conor McGregor Feeling ‘Deep Mental Pain’ Following Michael Chandler fight Postponement

While Michael Chandler stayed true to his word, showing up at UFC 303 as scheduled, McGregor chose to sit out the event entirely. Still, that didn’t stop the Irishman from venting his frustration over the missed opportunity as International Fight Week played on without him.

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching (UFC 303) fight week take place,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on X. “Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement, my peers and fans.”

By the time ‘Mystic Mac’ steps back inside the Octagon, it will have been more than three years since his disastrous trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor only has one win in the last eight years, defeating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the opening minute of their January 2020 clash.