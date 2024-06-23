Conor McGregor targets August return to UFC amid toe injury layoff: ‘I can’t get into a shoe yet’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed he plans to compete as soon as August if not September amid his recent injury setback – which ruled him from a return next weekend against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303.

McGregor, a former duel-weight champion, was slated to headline next weekend’s International Fight Week card against former lightweight title challenger, Chandler, however, confirmed a fractured toe on his left foot forced him to withdraw from the pairing at the welterweight limit.

And hopeful of securing a comeback before the end of the summer amid his latest injury setback, UFC boss, Dana White remained unsure if the Dubliner can fight before the end of the year, confirming the organization’s schedule for the annum was “laid out” already.

Conor McGregor reveals plans for August comeback

Providing an update on his current condition during an interview with Severe MMA reporter, Andy Stevenson overnight following his appearance at a Bellator MMA event in Dublin, McGregor confirmed plans to compete as soon as August.

“I’m in recovery mode, it’s three weeks to the day [since the toe injury happened], it happened three weeks ago today,” Conor McGregor explained. “I’m still here rocking around in the slippers – they’re not bad slippers now, thankfully. And they’re cosy enough.”


“But I can’t get into a shoe yet,” Conor McGregor continued. “I’ve done everything they asked. … What was I going to do? Walk out [at the press conference] in my f*cking bare feet? I couldn’t put my foot into a shoe, so I knew I was like, ‘I can’t’. And the UFC have been stellar for me.”

Whilst expected to wait out a fight with McGregor amid another delay in his own respective return, Chandler has also hinted at his willingness to take on symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway – in a host of cryptic posts on his own social media as of late.

Do you think we see Conor McGregor compete this annum?

